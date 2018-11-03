Louisville falls to Clemson, 77-16

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday’s ACC matchup was all Clemson as the Cardinals were defeated 77-16 in Death Valley, the worst loss in decades for this struggling UofL football program.
The Cardinal defense allowed 661 total yards on 10 touchdowns, the most of the season.
Jawon Pass was 12-24 for 110 yards and zero touchdowns and two interceptions on the day.
The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game, a lead which was extended to 35-3 at halftime.
Freshman Hassan Hall found the end zone in the third quarter on a 93-yard kickoff return, to provide a bright spot in Louisville’s offense. Malik Cunningham also rushed ten yards for a touchdown in the fourth.
Louisville was out-rushed by more than 400 yards, 492-81.
Clemson had nine tackles for loss, while the Cardinals had just one. Louisville also had 10 penalties for a combined 100 yards.
The Tigers advance to a perfect 9-0 on the season, while the Cardinals drop to 2-7.
The Cardinals travel to Syracuse next Saturday to take on the Orange.
