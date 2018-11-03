Police respond to deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

By Annie Moore | November 3, 2018 at 9:19 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 9:19 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning.

Metrosafe confirms, emergency crews responded to the call of a person down in the 2700 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard at 8:53 a.m.

According to dispatchers, this is the same location as a Shot Spotter run from early Saturday morning.

Once on scene, crews found one person dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson is expected to speak at the scene around 11 a.m..

No further information is known at this time.

This story will be updated.

