Police respond to deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning.
Metrosafe confirms, emergency crews responded to the call of a person down in the 2700 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard at 8:53 a.m.
According to dispatchers, this is the same location as a Shot Spotter run from early Saturday morning.
Once on scene, crews found one person dead at the scene.
A police spokesperson is expected to speak at the scene around 11 a.m..
No further information is known at this time.
This story will be updated.
