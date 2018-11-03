Potential political shifts can impact your finances

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Historically, during the weeks and even months leading into the midterm elections, Wall Street experiences some turbulence. With election day, November 6th, fast approaching Tim Riney with Family Wealth Group talked about finances on WAVE 3 News weekend sunrise.
Riney says we are currently in the longest bull market in stock market history. A bull market is a market in which share prices are rising.
"With it being the longest one in history, that says a correction is probably not too far off in the future," Riney said. "We just need to be prepared for that."
Riney says emotions are driving force behind a lot of investors' decisions.
“We see people jumping out of the market when it’s going down, trying to get in when it’s going up,” Riney said. “Look, you can’t time the market. It doesn’t work.”
Mistakes can be costly for your future. Riney says if you are uncertain, talk to a financial professional who can help take the emotion out of decisions.
Your 401k will fluctuate with the ups and downs of the market. So, it’s a good time to take a look at your accounts. Timing is everything.
“Twenty- and thirty-year-old’s have time to ride the ups and downs of the roller coaster,” Riney said. “If the market corrects, It’s okay. It’s going to come back, it always does. But, if it takes a big correction when you are getting ready to retire or you are in retirement that can be detrimental.”
Riney says it’s not about what you make but, what you keep. He says a new survey shows four in ten Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.