Rabbi calls on Expo Center to change policy over Nazi memorabilia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - To address what they said is hatred across the country, and in the Louisville community, members of different faiths and backgrounds joined together in a show of unity Saturday morning.
Rabbi Robert Slosberg told the group now is the time to speak up against hatred, instead of enabling it.
Both Jewish and non-jewish people filled Congregation Adath Jeshurun Saturday as part of the #ShowUpForShabbat campaign, which was taking place across the country.
Leaders said more needs to be done to curb actions of hate in the wake of an attack on a Pittsburg synagogue last week, as well as the shooting at the Jeffersontown Kroger.
They prayed for the victims of those acts, which they said are hate crimes.
Slosberg also commented on Nazi and Klu Klux Klan memorabilia being sold by a vendor at last weeks gun show at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.
He said he spoke to a senior staff member at the Expo Center last week- who told him the group might be required to allow items like that to be sold.
“The reason given was in order to protect the right of free speech,” Slosberg said. “Given the events of the past two weeks, this is alarming and disturbing. We have been silent too long. Call the Kentucky Expo Center and tell them no - to the sale of hate memorabilia - and no to even displaying such things.”
Leaders from Simmons College, the Interfaith Path to Peace and elected officials spoke at the event.
Slosberg also called for increased gun control.
