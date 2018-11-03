Winter Forecast 2018-2019

Each factor tells its own story. And there are many more factors to look at (i.e., low national tornado count). I just don’t have the time to get them into the blog. I hope you can at least see that the signals show that something different is going to happen this winter. The rapid warming of the Pacific does raise some eyebrows as this may really ramp up the moisture for the SE part of the country (more than it already has) with a complicating factor of cold air dropping in from the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley. I don’t see it being overly cold but cold enough for some challenging winter storms and perhaps one or two blockbuster type events. One of the more promising setups I have seen for such in a few years. It just needs to be that careful balance of El Nino moisture train and the cold attacks from the north. If El Nino ends up stronger than expected, we could find ourselves much warmer. But that still remains in the “iffy” category and not in the “likely one”.