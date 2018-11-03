Wreck leads Shepherdsville Police to drug arrests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the process of investigating a wreck early Saturday morning, police say they found nearly one pound of meth, which led to two arrests.
According to a release from Shepherdsville Police, around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a wreck on I-65 south near the 112 mile-marker.
During the investigation, police noticed two people involved in the wreck acting suspiciously. Those two were Brandon Cherry, 22 and James Cole, 32, both of Bowling Green.
Officers and a K-9 unit searched the grassy area near the interstate and found a backpack with a large amount of cash, two rifles and nearly one pound of meth.
Cherry and Cole were both arrested and charged with 1st-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They’re being housed at the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.