Daylight Saving Time: Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kick back and relax, Saturday night into Sunday morning you’ll be getting an extra hour of sleep.
Twice a year, we set our clocks to adhere to daylight time. The goal is to adjust our days to the changing amount of daylight as the planet revolves around the sun.
When November arrives, daylight saving time departs until March of next year.
Your smartphone clocks will magically move backwards by an hour. However, if you use a manual clock, be sure to set it back before bed Saturday night.
It is also a good time to change smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries.
Safety experts say it’s a good rule of thumb is to check on the batteries twice a year: when daylight saving time begins and ends.
