Hoop Cards take final exhibition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -Behind a total team effort with six players scoring in double figures, the University of Louisville men's basketball team defeated Simmons College of Kentucky 90-41 on Saturday evening at the KFC! Yum Center to cap off exhibition play. The Cardinals finished the game with 25 assists on 32 made baskets and held the Falcons to just 21 percent shooting. Steven Enoch led the Cardinals in scoring with 16 points, while also adding four rebounds. Malik Williams tallied 12 points and led the Cards in rebounding with eight boards. Christen Cunningham and Ryan McMahon each contributed four assists. The Falcons jumped out to an early lead after scoring the first five points of the game, but the Cardinals quickly responded with a 16-0 run to take an 11-point lead and force a Simmons timeout. Louisville sustained a strong defensive effort, rendering the Eagles scoreless for nearly 10 minutes. The Cardinals extended their scoring run to 20-0 until a three-pointer by Kittrell Withers ended the Falcons' drought with 8:34 left in the half. Simmons would score just four more points through the remaining minutes of the half, allowing the Cardinals to stretch their lead to 40-12 as Ryan McMahon and Khwan Fore combined for five consecutive three-pointers. McMahon and Enoch led the Cards through the half with nine points apiece. Jordan Nwora collected four rebounds, while Cunningham dished out four assists. As a team, Louisville finished with 14 assists on 15 made baskets, shooting 45 percent and holding the Falcons to just 17 percent from the field. Enoch picked up where he left off, completing a three-point play to open the second half as the Cardinals continued to control the pace of the game. The Cardinals capitalized on three straight baskets and jumped out to a 58-18 lead with 13:29 remaining, going on an 8-0 run and causing the Falcons to use another timeout. Despite a 40-point advantage, Louisville maintained solid defensive pressure while also extending their lead. The Cards made seven of their final 10 shots, shooting 65 percent in the second half to seal the 90-41 victory over the Falcons. The Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their season opener against Nicholls State.