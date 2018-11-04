Jefferson Co. GOP: Fischer used alleged drug dealer in campaign ads

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just days before the Mayoral election, there is new criticism of current Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer for including a convicted felon and alleged drug dealer in his campaign ad in which he touts crime is down.
Part of the ad was filmed inside of a barber shop where police recently found pills and a gun.
The information was released Sunday by the Jefferson County Republican Party.
The ad features Fischer at the New T & B Classic Cuts Barber shop on Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Fischer and Eric Hansberry are seen together in the video, which talks about Louisville crime rate as going down.
It is unclear when the ad was recorded, but on August 15, 2018, Hansberry was arrested by LMPD during a traffic stop. Police found 19 hydrocodone pills, a narcotic, cash and marijuana. When detectives served a search warrant at his home, they found more pills, scales and two stolen handguns.
Police also searched Hansberry's Barber Shop, the same place where the ad was filmed. That's where, according to the reports, they retrieved a third handgun and even more pills.
The charges include some felonies, like trafficking a controlled substance and receiving stolen property (a firearm).
Other charges include trafficking marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
"Fischer clearly doesn’t have a clue about anything going on in Louisville even when it is right in front of him,” Mayoral Candidate Angela Leet’s campaign manager Sarah Durand said.
“This is not Councilwoman Leet’s idea of small business growth," Durand said.
Margaret Brosko, Mayor Fischer’s Campaign Manager, issued the following response to the allegations.
“After Republican Angela Leet was outed this week for appearing on stage with Donald Trump at one of his ugly rallies, she is desperate to change the subject with this last minute diversion," Brosko said.
