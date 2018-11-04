Smashing pumpkins at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gorillas, elephants, lions, meerkats and more smashed some pumpkins at the Louisville Zoo this weekend--then ate them.
The animals snacked on the pumpkins used for decorating the World’s Largest Halloween Party, which wrapped up last weekend.
Festivities began at 10:30 with gorillas and meerkats, and ended at 3:00 p.m. with the elephants. In between were bears, jaguars, warthogs, lions and tigers.
The event is to celebrate the season with special pumpkin enrichment, the Zoo said in a news release.
“Today was the pumpkin smash and we had several gorillas who had access to pumpkins. We had our two older ladies, Helen and Dimba” Alexis Williamson, a Keeper in Gorilla Forest at the Louisville Zoo, said. “Helen is the second oldest gorilla in captivity, at the age of 60, here in North America.”
The Louisville Zoo said the pumpkin program is an important part of animal husbandry at the zoo, and promotes the expression of natural behavior.
“It’s always a fun enrichment for the gorillas. They enjoy to dig in and pull things apart and just kind of investigate and see what’s there,” Williamson said.
The Zoo posted several videos of the animals enjoying their treats on Twitter.
It was the first pumpkin smash for one of the zoo’s young lions, Siyanda, who was an enthusiastic participant, the zoo posted on Twitter.
