String of school bus stop accidents raises safety concerns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s been a tragic week at school bus stops across the country. Reports of at least eight children hit by cars as they waited to board the bus to school, five of those children died. In Louisville, on Halloween morning, a 13- and an 11-year-old, both brothers and students at Crosby Middle School were headed to school, crossing Broadway to catch a TARC bus. That’s when a car hit them and kept going. Police are still looking for that driver.