ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms with overnight front

ALERT DAYS: 11/5 and 11/6
ALERTS: Strong to Severe Storms late Monday into early Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Overnight showers have fizzled across southern Indiana early this morning. We'll stay dry for most of the day, keeping clouds in the forecast. Southerly winds will drive afternoon temperatures into the 60s.
By late this afternoon and into the early evening we'll be keeping an eye on storms off to our west. After 6 p.m. the line of storms will start approaching the western portions of WAVE Country, continuing the trek eastward overnight. These storms will be strong to severe with the threats of damaging wind, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Rain totals ranging from one to two inches are possible this these storms tonight.
Before sunrise Tuesday, the rain will make its way out of the area. Clouds will gradually decrease through the day on Tuesday as winds gusts to up 40 mph. Highs will make it back into the 60s Tuesday afternoon.
Another front swings through Thursday into Friday bringing back widespread showers. If the cold air behind the front moves in quickly enough on Friday morning, a few snowflakes may try to mix in.
FORECAST
TODAY: Cloudy; Breezy; HIGH: 66°
TONIGHT (ALERT DAY): Thunderstorms (100%); Some strong to severe; LOW: 56°
TUESDAY (ALERT DAY): Storms ending before sunrise; Decreasing clouds; Windy; HIGH: 62°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- Tonight’s severe weather threat
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.