Brad Calipari to redshirt this season

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The son of University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari says he is going to take a seat on the bench this season.
Brad Calipari, a junior, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining if he does not play this year.
"Brad came to me about a month ago and asked me to redshirt this year," John Calipari said. "He's graduating in three years with plans to go to graduate school for two years here at Kentucky. This will give basketball eligibility during those two years of grad school. He will continue to be a part of our team this year and will still practice and travel with us. However, he will not play in any of our games."
"I’ve been thinking about this for a while," Brad Calipari said. "With where I am in my basketball career and with what I plan to do academically, this just made the most sense. I plan to remain around my brothers and continue to work on my game."
In his two seasons at Kentucky, Brad Calipari has played in 27 career games scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds.
Kentucky opens the season tomorrow night against Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Like Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.