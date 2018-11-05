Election Day: 5 races to keep an eye on

+ Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator: Yes, the PVA race. Not usually a contest that produces controversy, but one of the candidates has called it “nasty.” Democrat Colleen Younger is running against Republican John May. Among the issues here is Gov. Matt Bevin’s Anchorage property, which Younger accused May of under-valuing for political reasons. May accused Younger of perpetuating a hostile work environment at the source of a state ethics investigation into Younger’s boss, Tony Lindauer. Also, the candidates are at odds over whether Churchill Downs should be appraised again to increase the tax revenue acquired from the property.