Election Day: 5 races to keep an eye on

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The midterm elections are happening Tuesday. Here are some of the top contests WAVE 3 News will be watching:
+ Louisville Mayoral Race: Republican challenger Angela Leet is trying to unseat two-term incumbent Greg Fischer. Fischer has touted a drop in crime in some of his recent campaign messaging, but a Leet TV ad disputes the numbers he used. And just Sunday, Leet’s campaign questioned why Fischer used an accused drug dealer in one of his TV ads.
+ Indiana Senate Race: In one of the country’s most closely-watched races, Republican businessman Mike Braun is challenging Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly. President Donald Trump has stumped for Braun, and President Barack Obama just spent the weekend campaigning for Donnelly and other Indiana Democrats. If Braun can steal the seat from Donnelly, it would be a huge win for the GOP trying to fight off the blue wave. Recent polls indicate a tight race.
+ Indiana 9th District: Another race drawing national interest is the one pitting Democratic challenger Liz Watson against Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth. Watson says she’s a fifth-generation Hoosier, a stark contrast to the Tennessee native Hollingsworth, who moved to southern Indiana before the 2016 election that he won. The district is pretty much red, in a state that declared Trump the winner just minutes after the polls closed in 2016. FiveThirtyEight only gives Watson an 18-percent chance to win.
+ Kentucky 3rd District: Democrat John Yarmuth has represented one of Kentucky’s only blue districts since 2007. This year’s challenger is Vickie Yates Glisson, who lately is hitting Yarmuth for what she calls “a failed record of missed votes and inability to pass a bill in 10 years.” Yarmuth, meanwhile, appears likely to win a seventh term as one of Washington’s most progressive Demcorats.
+ Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator: Yes, the PVA race. Not usually a contest that produces controversy, but one of the candidates has called it “nasty.” Democrat Colleen Younger is running against Republican John May. Among the issues here is Gov. Matt Bevin’s Anchorage property, which Younger accused May of under-valuing for political reasons. May accused Younger of perpetuating a hostile work environment at the source of a state ethics investigation into Younger’s boss, Tony Lindauer. Also, the candidates are at odds over whether Churchill Downs should be appraised again to increase the tax revenue acquired from the property.
