Group marks graves of local suffragists to honor right to vote ahead of election

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - People are invited to thank Louisville’s own suffragists ahead of the midterm election.
The Women’s Suffrage Movement secured the right to vote for women in 1920, with the ratification of the 19th amendment to the constitution. The work to get there took decades. Those involved in the movement are called suffragists.
“These women fought long and hard to get us the right to vote," Marsha Weinstein, from the League of Women Voters of Louisville, said. "This history is almost unknown and we want to bring these women and their stories back to life and inspire future generations to follow in their footsteps and also to expand all voting rights for all women and all underrepresented groups.”
Monday, a group visited graves of suffragists from Louisville, marking their headstones with flowers and position markers for voters to visit. The public is invited to leave a note on a sign at each grave.
The graves are located at Cave Hill Cemetery, Eastern Cemetery and Louisville Cemetery.
