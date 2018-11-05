Man arrested outside of Louisville bar claiming police brutality

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cell phone video of an incident outside of a Louisville club involving a man and police has been shared dozens of times.
The video was taken Saturday night at Nowhere Bar Louisville at 1133 Bardstown Road and posted on social media. The man's family claims one of the officers stepped out of line during the arrest.
The officer's description of what happened, tells a different story.
The video shows a man, later identified as Matthew Murphy, in handcuffs lying on the pavement outside of the bar. There's a large crowd watching and yelling at the officers.
Four officers are surrounding Murphy. Then, one of the officers can be seen striking Murphy in the head with what appears to be a taser. Murphy is then carried to the patrol car and placed inside while another person rushes another officer off the side of the screen.
Murphy's sister, Brandy Murphy alleges the incident is an example of police brutality. She told WAVE 3 News there was no reason for her brother to have been struck in the head.
Meanwhile the arresting officer, identified as Det. Delong in the report, says it was her brother who grabbed and twisted his groin, causing pain while they were arresting him outside. The officer's report also states while trying to exit the bar, Murphy swung at the officer, and kept attacking him by striking and kicking.
Another video posted on the list of comments shows Murphy lying on the floor inside of the bar. Officers are seen lifting him up, carrying him, attempting to get him up. Murphy's sister says it shows her brother could not have been fighting, because he appeared to be passed out.
She says her brother had fallen over at the bar, and that the bouncer thought he'd pushed his girlfriend. She says the bouncer kicked her brother out of the bar, but he returned to pay off his tab. At that point, she says the bouncer placed her brother in a chokehold, making him pass out.
Then police arrived.
According to the police report, the officers were flagged down by staff for help with an active fight.
Once Murphy was transported to University Hospital, as is common procedure for inebriated suspects, he became disorderly and began standing on the hospital bed, according to another incident report filed. That report states officers were called by hospital staff to attempt to get Murphy to lay down on the bed. That's when Murphy is accused of spitting in one of the officer's faces.
Murphy's sister was not aware of the incident at the hospital and said her brother had told her he had not received medical care.
The incident is currently under administrative review, according to an LMPD spokesperson. Right now, they said, there is no investigation, though that may change in the future. No officer's duties have been changed at this time. It is unclear if any body camera video captured the moments between the time Murphy was carried out of the bar and when he was laid on the pavement.
Murphy is facing three counts of 3rd degree assault, along with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Monday morning and was given a $25,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.