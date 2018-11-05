Man found shot at elementary school identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died after he was found shot at an elementary school has been identified.
Chase Haskins, 21, was produced dead at Crums Lane Elementary School, located at 3132 South Crums Lane, shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.
Another person was also injured in the shooting. The second victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
