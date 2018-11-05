Midterm early voting numbers on the rise around southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Polls open in fewer than 24 hours, but that’s not stopping thousands of voters in Indiana from casting their ballots early.
Monday morning inside the Clark County courthouse, the lines were long as dozens of people waited patiently to cast their ballot for the midterm election.
“Wasn’t long, maybe about 45 minutes," said Marie Fulkerson.
People waited in line through the morning before the polls closed at noon, all to cast their early vote in Clark County. The line wrapped around the voter registration area inside the courthouse.
"Actually, today was the longest anyone had to wait," said Clark County Clerk Susan Popp.
Poll workers closed the line off at noon, the last voter checking into the polls at 12:33 p.m. The 2016 presidential election brought a record number of early and absentee voters in Clark County at 9,806. Popp said they’re not through counting the absentee ballots yet for this election but already have more than 8,500 absentee and early ballots cast and counted.
“We probably won’t reach the 2016 numbers, but we’re very close,” Popp said. "And for a midterm, that’s a lot."
Clark County isn’t the only one seeing a rise in early voters in the midterms.
Floyd County Clerk Christy Eurton said 12,955 voted early, and an additional 1,800 voted absentee this year. That’s more than double the amount from the last midterm, where more than 6,000 voted early in 2014. In the presidential election in 2016, Eurton said 17,000 voted early.
Harrison County Clerk Sherry Brown said their early numbers are rising this midterm, too. They’ve counted 3,695 early and absentee voters this year, less than 1,000 away from the 2016 number of 4,262.
This year’s absentee and early voting numbers are surpassing the last midterm election in 2014 where just 1,972 cast early and absentee ballots.
People waiting in line to vote Monday say this is an option that just makes sense.
“Usually, we wait until the day but I figured we’d avoid a little of the lines so we came down a little early," Bigelow said. "So hopefully that helped.”
It’s his first time voting early, and he said it’s been more convenient.
“I realized with a chaotic work schedule and mom life, that this is kind of a little bit easier thing for me to do so I’m still able to cast my vote and not have it interfere with my work life,” Fulkerson said.
“Needed to get it done, I work and I won’t be in town tomorrow so I figured I’d show up now,” Kelty said. "Wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
Popp said she’s spoken with other clerks around the state and says this increase in early voting interest is a growing trend with Hoosiers. People have busy schedules, but still want their voice heard.
“But I think there’s a lot of things going on in the country that people are very concerned about on both sides, so I think that’s really created a lot of interest,” Popp said.
