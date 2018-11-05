Police: Man crashes after leading officers on pursuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A suspect led police on a pursuit before crashing and running into the woods, according to police.
The pursuit started around 8:20 a.m. Monday near Mall Road and Bashford Manor Lane.
During the chase, the suspect drove the wrong way in traffic and headed straight toward Louisville Metro Police Department officers.
The chase ended just off the Outer Loop at Vaughn Mill Road and Stickler Place when the suspect crashed and ran into nearby woods.
An officer on the scene said it appeared the driver may have gone airborne after swerving off the road.
The driver was taken into custody then taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to by non-life-threatening injuries, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The driver’s name has not been released.
West Buechel police are investigating the case.
