Reed: Coaches have responsibility to teach student-athletes civic duty

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – I recently saw a story about Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari sitting down with his players in the locker room and talking about the issues that will be at stake in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
The story said that Calipari talking with them about everything from voter suppression to the anti-Semitic murders at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh to the racist killings in a Kroger parking lot in Louisville.
Bravo, Coach Calipari.
Too often over the years, I’ve had the uncomfortable feeling that some big-time college football and men’s basketball see their players not as much as human beings to be educated, but as commodities whose sole purpose in life is to help them win and justify their massive salaries.
If there are such cases, these coaches have abdicated their responsibilities, the chief of which is to develop productive members of society, instead of stocking the professional leagues with talent.
If I read the Calipari story correctly, he even made arrangements for his players to vote, if they wished, since they will be out of town on Election Day to play Duke in a nationally-televised, wildly-anticipated meeting of giants.
I am certain Calipari is not the only big-time coach with a social conscience, but he’s the only one I’ve read about so far. And it’s not too late for the rest of them to encourage their players to vote Tuesday, even if it means providing transportation to the polls and – heaven forbid! – even missing a part of practice.
If you want to look at it cynically, such a move would be good press for the coaches with their administrations and faculties, because it would indicate they are interested in teaching more than X’s and O’s.
It can be argued that sport, at least in one sense, has done as much as anything to deny white supremacy. Just about every successful program or franchise has more African-American players than whites, and they learn to respect each other the same way that our troops in the armed forces do. Under fire, nobody cares about the color of anybody else’s skin.
But what about the fan bases? Let’s consider the University of Georgia, for example. How many of the Bulldog die-hards also favor the politicians who currently are being accused of voter suppression?
All the players, but especially the African-Americans, need to think about such things, because they will become very important to them when their playing days are done and they begin looking for jobs and starting families.
Despite the many examples of illegal and unacceptable social behavior by players away from the field, we must assume that their coaches have lectured them about the consequences that come with the usage of alcohol and drugs, with sexual harassment and abuse and with being a bully.
But they also need to know about the evils of anti-Semitism, racism, white supremacy, neo-Nazism, rampant gun violence and prejudice against anybody based on the color of their skin, or their sexual orientation, or their religious beliefs.
They should discuss the examples set by athletes who also are social activists by word, deed, or both: Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, John Carlos and Tommie Smith, Bill Russell, Bill Walton and Billie Jean King, to name a few.
They also should have a clear understanding of what Colin Kaepernick was trying to do when he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem. His intention was not to disrespect our flag or our troops, as his right-wing critics claimed. It was to draw attention to the preponderance of African-Americans arrested by white police officers, a problem that was verified by a recent New York Times investigation.
Many coaches and fans seem to think they exist in some kind of bubble, and they get angry whenever the problems of “real life” spill over into their protected environment. But that is wrong, and college is the place where all students, including athletes, are made award of the critical problems that divide our nation.
I heard recently that 31 percent of “millennials” are planning to vote in the midterm elections. I wonder how much that number would increase if they saw coaches, particularly those in football and men’s basketball, seriously encouraging their players to get to the polls on Tuesday and vote.
It was 55 years ago that Gov. George Wallace of Alabama stood in the doorway of old Foster Auditorium, where the Crimson Tide then played basketball, and declared, “Segregation then, segregation now, segregation forever.”
Sadly, as we have seen in the last few years, there still are people all over the nation who believe that. The way to beat them is not with violence, but by voting.
Let’s hope Nick Saban is talking about this to his football team, just as John Calipari did to his, and encouraging them to vote on Tuesday.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter from Louisville who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
