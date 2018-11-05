Splat Out Cancer takes colorful approach to helping others

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The impact of cancer can be devastating.
Sunday, though, anyone whose felt the pain associated with it got a chance to strike back in a colorful way.
Filling up paint balloons was dirty work, but that didn’t mean it wasn’t fun.
When all were filled, plump balloons plump would soon be used to do a lot more than just make a mess.
“The fact of the matter is it’s a really nice feeling when you throw something against the wall, an egg or something like that,” Jerry Preyss, Splat Out Cancer organizer and Scoppechio CEO, said. “You shouldn’t be doing that by the way. So, the theme behind Splat Out is do good be bad.”
Those impacted by disease are covering the word “Cancer”, draped on the big four bridge, in paint.
This is the second Scoppechio Splat Out Cancer event, which allows all impacted by the disease to strike back, this year by cannon, slings shot, and even a drone.
“Cancer touches everybody and its something that anytime you talk to someone, either they’ve personally been impacted by cancer or they know somebody who has,” organizer Kate Gray said
The money raised by the event will go toward treating and working to find a cure for cancer benefiting the Baptist Health Foundation.
For the man who lead the charge organizing it all, the paint splattered on the wall is personal.
“I lost my dad to cancer,” Preyss said. “My son just fought a great battle with it. It has a very personal meaning to me.”
A personal meaning that may end up helping a number of people Preyss has never even met.
Once the event is finished, the canvass will be cut into sections and delivered to different Baptist Health facilities.
