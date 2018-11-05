Teen shot in New Albany, fellow teen charged

By Charles Gazaway | November 5, 2018 at 12:34 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 12:34 PM

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A teenage boy is recovering after being shot Sunday night in New Albany.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Charlestown Road at Silver Street. Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said officers found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. His wound is considered non-life threatening.

Police arrested another 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. Bailey said a preliminarily charge of robbery has been filed against the teen.

