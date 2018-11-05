UofL hopes fan perks lead to perfect attendance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has announced a rewards program for its men's basketball season ticket holders who use their tickets on a regular basis this season.
The plan is called "Perfect Attendance Perks." Men's basketball season ticket holders can receive significant discounts on future tickets and a chance to participate in exclusive events.
Fans who have at least one of their tickets scanned at all 18 men's home games during the 18-19 season with receive 10 percent off their 2019-20 season tickets. If you happen to miss one of the games, fear not. Fans who have at least one ticket scanned at 17 of the 18 home games will receive five percent off their season tickets for next year.
Having your tickets scanned at 15 or more games makes you eligible to get access to an exclusive postseason event. Those fans will also be provided the chance to win other unique experiences - such a courtside seat on Senior Day, attending a private practice, or making the trip to the ACC Tournament.
The discount are for a maximum of two tickets per account and are eligible for the ticket value. The discount does not include the seat donation.
UofL says if fans can't it to a game, their perfect attendance streak can be kept alive by making sure someone else uses their seats. Cards fans can physically give their printed tickets to someone else or use the Cards' mobile ticketing platform to transfer the tickets electronically to the person that will be using them.
