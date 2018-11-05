Watching Your Wallet: Company offering to help lower student debt under investigation

3. It is true that consumers can try to apply for enrollment into the DOE programs for free, and without paying anyone a fee to help them. However, the National Consumer Law Center concluded in a 2013 study that the process of applying for enrollment presents consumers with an "impenetrable bureaucracy." It is thus misleading to state the enrollment process is free, without also adding how difficult the process is. To access the rights and benefits available to them then, many consumers need help. There are a number of similar services available to consumers about which few, if any, complain. For instance, people can prepare and file their income tax returns on their own for free. That process can be difficult though so many (roughly 80 million Americans) choose instead to pay for someone to help them. The same can be said of financial advisors. People are free to invest their savings on their own. It is often though more efficient and effective to hire someone to help.