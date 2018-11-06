Bullitt County court order changes polling place for 76 voters in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, KY (WAVE) - At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, an hour and half before polls closed for the midterm election, polling places were changed for 76 voters in Bullitt County.
Voters who live in the Pleasant Grove community on the following four roads were “improperly coded” into Mt. Washington:
- Alpar Lane
- Pare Court
- Pleasant View Court
- Beagle Run
The coding issue was revealed by the county’s Board of Elections Chairman, Kevin Mooney, who said a Circuit Court order caused the change.
Any registered voter who lives on those four roads should go to Pleasant Grove Elementary School, located at 6415 KY-44 in Mt. Washington to vote.
They were originally told to go to Eastside Middle School -- but should not go there to vote.
No other areas of the county were affected by the coding error.
Polls close in Kentucky at 6 p.m. local time.
Voters with questions can call Mooney at his office: 502-543-2513.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.