Candidates work for last-minute votes in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Candidates running for Congress are using every second to grab votes.
Trey Hollingsworth and Liz Watson are competing against each other to represent Indiana's 9th Congressional district.
Both candidates showed up at polls Tuesday morning and spoke about the messages they hope voters remember while casting their ballots.
"For a long time we felt like Washington hasn’t worked,” Hollingsworth said. “Washington doesn’t reflect our values, Washington isn't serving Americans. I want a government that's better than it is right now."
"Hard working Hoosiers deserve to be able to get ahead,” Watson said. “We don't need to be left behind, by a Congress that's in the pockets of their special interest donors."
Other big races to look out for in Indiana are the sheriff races in Floyd, Harrison and Scott counties, and the Senate showdown between Joe Donnelly and Mike Braun.
