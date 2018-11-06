12 Cats look for first win at Tennessee in 34 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Cats came up short in their bid for an SEC East title, falling 34-17 on Saturday to #6 Georgia. Now they try to bounce back, on the road, in their SEC finale, at Tennessee (4-5, 1-4 SEC).
“I don’t know about less stress. I think our team, we have to be motivated the same way again this week, and each and every week," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "That gets to be the challenge as you get through the grind of the season. You get late in the year here, sometimes that monotony sets in and we can’t let that happen. We gotta have a great day today, and put this game behind us form the mistakes, and get ready to go play Tennessee. Getting another conference win is important to us.”
The Cats (7-2, 5-2 SEC), who won at Florida 27-16 earlier this season, have not beaten the Gators and Tennessee in the same season since 1977. They have never won in Gainesville and Knoxville in the same season and haven’t won at all in Knoxville since 1984.
"I think just beating Tennessee is important to us. Whether there's a streak involved or not, why would that make a difference to our team, really? They don't know anything about 34 years ago. Be honest with you, they really don't care. They want to win for their team this year," Stoops said. "I think that's very important and that's motivation for us. For me to say that, of course, I always say that, I acknowledge the importance to our fans, I acknowledge the importance to our state and community, but to our team, they're hungry for each other and for this year."
The Cats and Vols kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the game on the SEC Network.
