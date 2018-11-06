Developers promise to draw people to south Louisville with new Colonial Gardens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A historic property in south Louisville is in the middle of a transformation to becoming a year-round attraction.
Monday, city leaders updated the progress on the Colonial Gardens site. It’s across from Iroquois Park.
So far, improvements have been made at the intersection of New Cut Road and West Kenwood Drive -- including a new pedestrian crossing, more parking and a new TARC bus stop.
Three new buildings will be added, along with a remodel of the existing 7,000 square foot building. New construction can be seen on the property.
Developers plan to add restaurants and a central beer garden and patio.
“This is a phenomenal spot,” developer Todd Underhill said. “We think our lineup of food and beverage spots are going to be so impressive that it’s the first time you’re going to see a migration of people from the east end to the south end.”
The project is set to be complete in the summer of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.