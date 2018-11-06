Efforts to increase voter turn out include rides to the polls

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In Kentucky, just 46 percent of registered voters are expected to cast a ballot on Election Day.
In 2016, there were 15 million people in the country who said they didn’t vote because of transportation issues. The study was done by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE).
Ride sharing apps like Uber and Lyft are using this number as motivation to make it easy to book discounted rides on smartphones on election day.
A local organization said they’ve been combating that obstacle for decades.
“There are a lot of poor Americans who just don’t have money or transportation to get there,” Cylister Williams, President of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, said. “It’s our job to get make sure they get to the polls.”
Williams described the reality of not everyone being able to access transportation. The non partisan group has organized free rides to the polls for years. In 2016, they transported 350 voters.
“People died and suffered so we would have this right to vote,” Williams said.
Partnering with groups like the Urban League of Louisville to get their message across, Williams said they can get you to the polls.
“The number of people that we registered this year was very close to the numbers we registered for the last presidential election in 2016,” Kevin Dunlap, of the Urban League, said.
Dunlap said the Urban League typically sees more involvement during presidential elections. This year's midterm has attracted more attention.
Uber is providing $10 off your ride with the promo code VOTE2018.
For Lyft, a 50% off promo code will become available in the app on election day.
Williams said he is offering the most economical deal -- free rides to the polls.
“We encourage everyone to get out and vote,” Williams said. “Regardless of what your religion or race is -- you have a right to vote.”
For rides, or to volunteer to drive, call the Urban League at (502) 585-4622, the NAACP at (502) 776-7608, or the A. Philip Randolph Institute at (502) 775-5524.
