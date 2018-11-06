Election Day deals in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If stepping up to the ballot box has made you want to step into a bar (or sit down at a local restaurant while the results come in), you’re in luck. These Louisville businesses are offering special deals on Election Day.
Unless otherwise noted, all require proof of voting, so make sure to wear your “I voted” sticker or wristband.
Another Place Sandwich Shop: Receive 10% off your meal.
Gelato Gilberto: Free small gelato.
Hilltop Tavern: Get 50 cents off all drinks during election coverage.
HopCat: Free “crack fries” are offered all day on Election Day with purchase. Dine-in only, limit 1 per customer.
Kentucky Taco Company: Show your voting proof or a selfie at the ballot box, then cash in on free chips and beer cheese
Mirin: All ramen bowls are $12 with proof of voting.
Old Louisville Brewery: Get VIP pricing on pints. Doors at 5 p.m.
Pizza LUPO: One free margherita pizza. Dine-in only.
Sungernos Coffee: Wear your “I voted” sticker or wristband and get a 12-ounce drip coffee.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.