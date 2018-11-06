Forecast: Windy for Election Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Last night’s storms quickly moved out early and the clouds will follow suit this morning. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Winds will gust to near 30 mph today.
Dry conditions stick around through the evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. A quick moving system will increase clouds late tonight and trigger spotty showers Wednesday. Another low dips down from Canada into the U.S. Thursday into Friday bringing more widespread showers with it.
Colder air races into WAVE Country for the weekend; if it is able to catch up to the moisture then snowflakes may be seen across southern Indiana Friday morning.
FORECAST:
TODAY – ELECTION DAY: Decreasing clouds early. Partly Sunny. Windy HIGH: 62°
TONIGHT: Cool. Increasing Clouds. LOW: 45°
WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers (20%). Partly Sunny. HIGH: 59°
