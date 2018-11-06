Golden Alert issued for Taylorsville man with dementia

By Sarah Jackson | November 6, 2018 at 11:57 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 11:57 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a Taylorsville man with dementia.

James Milford Dickerson Jr., 72, was last seen at the Walmart Pharmacy in Middletown, Kentucky around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to Taylorsville police.

Dickerson is described as being 5’6’’ tall and weighing 224 pounds with balding gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet HHR with Kentucky license plate number 880 YCG.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Taylorsville police at (502) 477-3231.

