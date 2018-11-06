Golden Alert issued for Taylorsville man with dementia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a Taylorsville man with dementia.
James Milford Dickerson Jr., 72, was last seen at the Walmart Pharmacy in Middletown, Kentucky around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to Taylorsville police.
Dickerson is described as being 5’6’’ tall and weighing 224 pounds with balding gray hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet HHR with Kentucky license plate number 880 YCG.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Taylorsville police at (502) 477-3231.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.