Just like his secret recipe, Colonel Sanders is imitated but never duplicated

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly four decades after his death at the age of 90, Colonel Sanders’ image still sells a lot of chicken.
In recent commercials for KFC, Hollywood actors are recruited to play humorous, sometimes campy versions of the man whose secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices is consumed all over the world.
When he was alive, Col. Harland Sanders was a lot more complicated and much more interesting, because when it came to fighting, Sanders was no chicken.
“I ran the company,” former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. said. “He (Sanders) WAS the company.”
Brown bought Sanders’ Kentucky Fried Chicken company in 1964 for $2 million and franchised it nationally and internationally.
But Sanders, who was 73 at the time and obsessed with quality, had difficulty giving up control of his creation and he wasn't shy about speaking his mind.
In the 1960s at a banquet for investors and franchisees, Brown said Sanders was so critical of how they were handling his chicken that Brown’s partner, Jack Massey, wanted Sanders fired.
“He got up and blasted us, in front of everybody,” Brown said. “My wife was crying. Claudia, the colonel’s wife was crying. He couldn’t hold back. He wore a black suit that night.”
Brown smoothed things over and frequently compares Sanders to football legend Vince Lombardi -- a great motivator who had a temper but was equally inspirational. Sanders was also known for colorful language. Brown said Sanders would cuss in every conversation they had.
“But he never used the n-word,” Brown said.
In July, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter suggested Sanders used the n-word. He was strongly rebuked by Sanders’ family and associates.
When asked if Brown ever saw a hint of racism in Sanders he replied, “No. Never, ever.”
Brown said every time Sanders was on national television, sales jumped 10 percent.
He said the image of the funny, charismatic, grandfatherly figure everyone saw on TV was as real as the hardnosed, no-nonsense workaholic he was in private. And he emphasized the colonel’s value to his executives.
“I said there’s only two reasons you’re a millionaire," Brown said. "That’s ‘cause the Colonel looks good and his chicken tastes great.”
Not backing down could have been the colonel’s greatest asset and liability.
Before perfecting the chicken that made him famous in his kitchen in Corbin, KY, Sanders was a journeyman jack of all trades and lost some jobs because of fighting.
A seventh grade Indiana drop out, in his younger years he was a painter, a farm hand and street car conductor before joining the Army and serving in Cuba.
He worked for the railroad in Alabama and Tennessee and even practiced law in Arkansas, a career that ended with a fight in a courtroom.
Sanders ran a gas station in Corbin and that eventually led to him owning a restaurant and hotel. He once wounded a man in the shoulder during a gun fight in which the man shot and killed an associate of Sanders’ gas station. That man was later convicted of murder.
Later in life, Sanders was known for having little patience for the corporate world.
Brown said Sanders once resigned on the suggestion of a fortune teller and once sued the corporation that bought Kentucky Fried Chicken from Brown.
Both times, Brown smoothed things over and still speaks of Sanders with admiration.
“Some little guy near retirement at a gas station in Corbin, Kentucky changed the eating habits of the world,” Brown said. “That’s pretty big isn’t it?”
