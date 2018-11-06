LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the Kentucky Legislature

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All of the seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Night, while half of those in the state Senate are as well.
The large number of open spots, especially in the Republican-held House, may make it more vulnerable to a shift in power.
Currently, 63 Republicans hold seats in the state house. If Democrats flip four of those seats then they’ll break the super majority of 60 votes needed to vote in things like tax measures and constitutional amendments.
For democrats to take control of the house, they’d need to flip 14 seats.
Some have said teachers upset with the Bevin administration and current legislature could be a driving force behind any shifts.
“Governor Bevin is going to have his reckoning day for the way he treated school teachers, you know name calling, the pension bill they passed at midnight, tagged onto the sewer bill,” Jennifer Moore, founder of Kentucky Emerge, said.
The Kentucky Education Association said we're seeing a significant number of teachers actually running for office.
"So, if there is a big turnaround in any way, I believe the teachers union will have great input into it," WAVE 3 News Political Commentator Bill Stone said.
The KEA said it's counted 51 active and retired educators in this election across the state senate and house.
