Local races could have national implications; candidates campaign on eve of election

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We’re just hours away from the midterm elections and races on the ballots here in WAVE Country could have national implications.
The Indiana Senate race has drawn some major star power with President Donald Trump in the Hoosier state again Monday night.
President Trump was in Fort Wayne to campaign for republican senate hopeful Mike Braun.
"Tomorrow, the people of Indiana are going to send Mike Braun to the U.S. Senate to keep America’s economic boom surging. Full speed ahead,” Trump said.
“On Tuesday you can vote for a politics that is decent and honest and lawful and tries to do right by people -- like Joe Donnelly does,” Obama said.
In Indiana District 9, Democratic candidate Liz Watson held a labor rally.
“We have a really clear choice in this election between someone who wants to fight for every single one of us and a guy who is working only for the wealthy and well connected,” said Watson.
Meanwhile, Republican incumbent Trey Hollingsworth was busy knocking on doors near Indianapolis.
In Kentucky, District 6 candidates made their rounds.
”I knew it was going to be nasty -- that’s why nobody wants to get into politics” Democrat candidate Amy McGrath said. ”Of all the things I’ve done in my life, I kind of felt like this is really important and I know that my name is going to be smeared."
Earlier Monday, Donald Trump Jr. was in Montgomery County stumping for McGrath’s opponent Andy Barr.
“It goes to show how important this is to retaining the majority in the congress,” Barr said. "It’s no secret that this is a battleground congressional district and we welcome that.”
