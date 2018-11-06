Locked ballot box causes issues at polling precinct

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A locked ballot box caused some issues at a voting location in Louisville.
Precinct Sheriff Debra Mathis at Beulah Presbyterian Church, located at 6704 Bardstown Road, said they did not receive the keys to the machines.
Volunteers arrived early to set up and noticed the missing keys around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. They called the Election Center in Jefferson County and the keys were then transported to the polling location.
“We had lots of people lined up,” Mathis said. “They were upset and we were upset that we couldn’t let them in. We couldn’t even actually let them vote because with the machine not being unlocked, we couldn’t even put their ballots in, so you know it would’ve been an election problem."
Many voters waited until the keys arrived. The issue was resolved around 6:20 a.m.
Mathis said a few voters left, but she hopes they return to vote later on Tuesday.
