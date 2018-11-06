IN man ruled not responsible by reason of insanity in father’s death

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - After four hours of deliberation, a jury has found that a man accused of killing his father in 2015 is not responsible by reason of insanity.
The jury returned the verdict Monday night in the trial of Darren Cave, 37, who was arrested in 2015 soon after his father's body was found beaten and strangled in his Jeffersonville apartment.
"I can't believe it," his sister, Kimmy Frazier said after the verdict came in. "This is the best possible outcome for a terrible situation. We have worked hard for three long years and my brother is finally exonerated."
The eight-day trial included testimony from multiple forensic experts, including those who tested DNA and shoe print evidence and the pathologist who attended to the victim's autopsy; police who responded to the scene and interviewed the defendant in the first days; and family members. Also, video and audio interviews with police, including two in which Cave confesses multiple times to the killing, were presented as evidence.
After the verdict was read, Cave hugged his attorneys. Mosley had tears in his eyes as he spoke after the trial.
"It was a tough fight, it's been three years," he said. "We're really happy with the jury's outcome. The jury verdict is just what we asked for."
Mosley said he hadn't been certain of what the jury would decide, but "I knew our case was right," he said. "I knew our case was good."
Mosley spoke of the family members in Cave's corner who attended the trial every day.
"They're very grateful, they've been very supportive of Darren for three years," he said. "They are very happy for this outcome because they don't believe he did it."
Mull said he was satisfied with the outcome.
"The jury did ultimately determine that Darren Cave did kill his father Earl Cave so I'm very happy with that finding," Mull said. "That's essentially what we needed to prove in this case. The psychologist and psychiatrists were unanimous in that he was insane at the time of the crime."
Two psychiatrists and one psychologist took the stand Monday morning and spoke to Darren Cave's mental state. They were required to testify because Cave's attorneys filed a motion early in the case for the insanity defense.
Drs. Mary Bouldin and Asad Ismail, psychiatrists, and Dr. Heather Henderson-Galligan, psychologist, all who had evaluated Cave, testified Monday that Cave was not sane at the time of his father's death, but differed in their view of how much substance use may have affected his mental state. Cave tested positive the day after his father was found dead for methamphetamine, benzodiazepenes, marijuana and a small amount of alcohol.
Bouldin, in an initial evaluation of Cave, had determined that he had been sane at the time of the death. But further evaluation changed her mind.
"It appears the mental issue has been the more prominent issue than substance," she said in court.
Ismail said the drugs likely compounded the mental illness.
"... He did have mental illness. Then on top of that when he used drugs, it made him psychotic," Ismail testified.
Closing arguments by defense attorneys Dave Mosley and Michelle MarQuand, and Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, began after lunch and the jury began deliberation around 4 p.m.
In his closing statement, Mull spoke about the uniqueness of the case, that it involved a defendant who's mentally ill and which involves family on both sides of it.
“The overwhelming feeling I have is it's a sad case for several reasons,” he said early in the afternoon. “As sad as it is, it's a day for justice.”
As the prosecutor, he was responsible for proving to the jury the defendant's guilt beyond a shadow of a doubt. Because the insanity defense was also invoked, the counsel for the defendant had the burden of proof for that.
Mull said that although the defendant is “a troubled individual with some challenges,” that doesn't mean he didn't understand right from wrong at the time of the alleged murder.
He said among the most important evidence in the case was an audio recording of a confession in which Cave tells two Jeffersonville Police detectives “I stomped my dad,” when Mull said he should not have known the details of his father having injuries believed to have been made by a shoe.
“Some cases have a small [amount of] information that is “extremely significant,” Mull said in court. “This man confessed to a detail of the crime that no one would know.” Mosley has said throughout the trial that the confession itself was coerced.
Mull put before the jury three possible verdicts: not guilty, guilty but mentally ill, in which case he would be evaluated at the Department of Correction and still serve his sentence, or not responsible by reason of insanity, in which case he would be detained and have a petition for a mental evaluation before being committed to a mental health facility.
In the defense's closing statement, Mosley said there had been a "total failure of investigation" by police because they did not collect certain items as evidence at the scene such as cigarette butts and drinking glasses, and had not tested the closed bathroom door, the room in which the victim was found, for fingerprints.
Mull said he wished those things had been collected but added that hindsight after three years is different than police collecting what they believe to be relevant at the time.
“You can't collect everything at the scene,” he said. “The vast majority is not going to be collected.”
Mosley said after the trial concluded, and before the jury had returned the verdict, that forensic evidence did not support that Cave killed his father. He also referred to the testimony earlier in the day that Cave was insane.
"Whether he was insane and did it or he was insane and didn't do it, either way it should be a not guilty verdict," he said.
Mull is expected to file a petition with the court to have Cave committed to a mental institution where he will receive treatment and medication for the mental illness that was undiagnosed prior to the start of this case. A hearing has not yet been set.
"We have been through it and we'll always be going through it but to finally have some closure ... I don't even know how to live my life with closure now it's been so long," Frazier said. "I'm so grateful to God. I never dreamed in a million years we would get this."
