MSD Waterway Protection Tunnel Project: Key piece of machinery’s name inspired by Muhammad Ali

The $200 million Waterway Protection Tunnel is expected to keep wastewater and stormwater from overflowing during times of heavy rain, thus reducing pollution in Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River. MSD said it will be able to hold 55 milion gallons of wastewater and stormwater. The Waterway Protection Tunnel will help keep Louisville waterways safe and clean by preventing 439 million gallons of pollution from entering the Ohio River and Beargrass Creek in a typical rainfall year, according to an MSD press release.