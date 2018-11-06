Petrino speaks to media as Cardinals prepare for trip to Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The struggling Cardinals have a short week, as they head to New York for a game against Syracuse on Friday night.
Coming off a 77-16 loss to Clemson, Bobby Petrino spoke to the media Monday. The coach said the team isn’t giving up, but there is frustration as Saturday’s loss put the Cards at 2-7 on the season.
“There’s some plays that you’d like to see better effort,” Petrino said. “Obviously there was some frustration that set in there in the second half. It wasn’t something where I felt like they just gave in. I think they got frustrated at times and got out of position.”
On the offensive side, Petrino said Clemson’s defensive front wore Jawon “Puma” Pass out, leading to more opportunities for redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham.
“Its hard losing games,” Petrino said. "And it’s hard losing when you can’t stop them and the score gets out of hand like it got out of hand. I do think that the offense continued to play extremely hard, and I think Malik had a lot to do with that.
Petrino said while they make some adjustments during the course of the game, he’s trying to stick to the same general game plan.
“It is one of those things where if you keep changing things, then you never get better," Petrino said. "So you do try to keep some understanding of what it is we do, and try to work to get better at it.”
Petrino said they would have to give some different looks on defense this week, as they anticipate Syracuse’s passing game.
Kickoff for the game at the Carrier Dome is set for 7 p.m.
