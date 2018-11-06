Plane carrying packages lands wheels up in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A runway at Louisville International Airport was shut down after landing equipment failed to deploy on a plane carrying UPS packages.
The airport received a notification from the FAA Tower that a Shorts 360 was wheels up at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville International Airport spokeswoman Sara Brown.
UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said the plane was operated by a contractor for UPS and was carrying UPS packages from Danville, IL to Louisville. The packages were removed from the plane and sorted at Worldport.
No injuries were reported.
Brown said 17 left is currently closed but the other runways are operational.
