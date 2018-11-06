Police: Man told officers they were ‘too slow,’ made him late for work

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A man who honked at a police cruiser, then passed and wouldn’t pull over, told officers they were driving too slow and it made him late for work.
WTHR reported Jacob Waltermire, 28, was arrested during a traffic stop in Columbus, IN, on Friday morning. He didn’t make it to his job.
Columbus Police officers said they were patrolling an area when Waltermire drove up behind their marker police car and started flailing his arms and honking his horn. The officers said they pulled over to see if he needed help, but he kept going.
That’s when police said they noticed one of his brake lights was out and they tried to stop him, but he kept going for over a mile before pulling over.
When he did stop, officers said Waltermire was angry and said they were driving too slow, making him late for work.
He was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle -- a felony.
