SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

Welcome to the first edition of SnowTALK! for the season!
Remember, this is the title/header of the blog updates until there is an Alert Day to focus on. This is true even when there is NO snow potential showing up within range. This is for winter lovers that want to at least get an idea if wintry weather is showing up on the data *and* if it could turn into something more valid? That is where I come in and discuss each potential and trend from there. This is my 16th year of SnowTALK! and 8th year of it at WAVE-TV. So I hope you enjoy the posts!
And if you are new, BOTS! stands for Bring On The Snow! :)
So let’s dive in...
SNOW BOARD:
11/13 Minor Snow Chance
DISCUSSION:
We do have a couple of rain systems to track toward the weekend. The first one looks to be tomorrow (and mainly for KY). It will zip in, and zip right back out.
The next one is still varying on data trends/timing, but looks to be a light rain setup for later Friday/early Saturday. This does have that lovely Ohio Valley trend of the cold air trying to catch up with the rain to change it to snow before ending. I’d say 80% of the time, it never catches it. And this one looks to fit that trend. The exception would be another wave that rotates in early Saturday with some moisture. If it early enough, I could see sprinkles/flurries for parts of southern IN but they would melt on contact.
11/13
This is the one that comes with a fairly significant blast of cold air that continues to gain support on all data trends. The cold dives in Monday and leaves us Wednesday. As that happens, there will be energy track across the SE corner of the country, and another “clipper" type wave diving in form the the NW. At this time, the two look to remain separate for our area. This means the clipper feature would have a chance at some light snow showers Tuesday. The air looks cold enough that it is one to watch. Yes, the ground is warm and that would fair well for travel. But remember, snow rate trumps warm ground in most cases. Just sayin'.
It is a week out, so no need to get any more specific than I already have. I think the cold air blast will be the bigger story than the snow part. But then again, this is WAVE Country :)
The pattern becomes busy again toward Thanksgiving week with some warm/cold swings. It could get quite interesting during that time.
BOTS!
