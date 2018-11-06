SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

This is the one that comes with a fairly significant blast of cold air that continues to gain support on all data trends. The cold dives in Monday and leaves us Wednesday. As that happens, there will be energy track across the SE corner of the country, and another “clipper" type wave diving in form the the NW. At this time, the two look to remain separate for our area. This means the clipper feature would have a chance at some light snow showers Tuesday. The air looks cold enough that it is one to watch. Yes, the ground is warm and that would fair well for travel. But remember, snow rate trumps warm ground in most cases. Just sayin'.