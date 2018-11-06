Students hold peaceful protest on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students stood on sidewalks Tuesday holding signs of unity.
The Saint Francis of Assisi students honored Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones who killed in a Jeffersontown Kroger on Oct. 24.
They also held signs honoring the victims killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
St. Francis of Assisi alumni Eliza Gallagher said, “It's really important because we can't vote yet, and we're under 18, all of us are that are out here, and we need to show that we can make a difference in our community without being able to sign that ballot.” The students chose election day to protest to speak with a louder voice for nationwide issues.
