Two title contenders to meet when UK, Duke open season on Tuesday

#2 Kentucky will take on #4 Duke in the second half of the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a game in which the Wildcats are one-point favorites. According to UK, Tuesday’s game will mark the first time two AP Top 5 teams have faced off in their respective season openers since 1994, when John Calipari’s #3 UMass team beat #1 Arkansas. Kentucky leads its series with Duke 12-9, but the Blue Devils have won seven of the last nine meetings.