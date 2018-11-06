Two title contenders to meet when UK, Duke open season on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are few programs higher in the college basketball upper echelon than Kentucky and Duke. Both programs perennially contend for national titles and conference championships. Led by Hall of Fame coaches, the Wildcats and Blue Devils independently are a thrill every March, and together will present a showstopping start to the 2018-19 basketball season.
When they meet on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, the national audience tuning in will get a showcase of the nation’s top young talent, and two teams they’ll likely see make a run again in March.
#2 Kentucky will take on #4 Duke in the second half of the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a game in which the Wildcats are one-point favorites. According to UK, Tuesday’s game will mark the first time two AP Top 5 teams have faced off in their respective season openers since 1994, when John Calipari’s #3 UMass team beat #1 Arkansas. Kentucky leads its series with Duke 12-9, but the Blue Devils have won seven of the last nine meetings.
The two teams in Tuesday night’s late game will represent nearly one-third of ESPN’s top 30 recruits for the class of 2018, Kentucky with five and Duke with four.
Both teams have three preseason candidates for the Naismith Trophy. Kentucky’s P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson and Reid Travis made the list of 50 candidates, as did Duke’s Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish. The two schools are tied for most representatives on the preseason candidates list.
Duke’s freshman class of Tre Jones, Joey Baker, Reddish, Barrett and Williamson is the No. 1 class in the nation. Williamson, the versatile big man who’s been surrounded by national buzz, will undoubtedly provide a matchup issue for Cal’s team. Williamson averaged 28 points in the preseason, second only to Barrett. Barrett averaged 29.4 points per game and shot nearly 40-percent from the field in Duke’s five exhibition games.
John Calipari’s Wildcats boast yet another young talented group with six true freshman, which partnered with the experienced leadership of Washington and Travis, give this UK team threatening depth.
Travis, a grad transfer from Stanford, and will bring veteran leadership to this group of talented freshman for Coach Cal. Travis averaged just under 20 PPG for the Cardinal, and scored in double figures in 34 of his 35 games with Stanford. He averaged a double-double in the Wildcats' preseason slate.
Washington is Kentucky’s leading returning scorer and rebounder, with 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 2017-18. He also tied Tyler Herro to lead the Wildcats in scoring during their six exhibition games, with 15 PPG.
Travis was a preseason All-SEC First-Team pick, Washington was a second-team pick.
Depending on the freshmen’s response to the pressure and the influence of veteran leaders, this game could possibly become another installment of legendary Kentucky-Duke games, joining the likes of the 1978 National Championship game, and the now-infamous Laettner game.
A few things are for sure, when the ball is tipped on Tuesday, many of these touted young recruits will get their first taste of top-tier competition, and the nation will get a show.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.