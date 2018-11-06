UofL women’s soccer headed to NCAA tourney

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s soccer team is headed to the NCAA Tournament after receiving an at-large bid.
The Cardinals (12-6) will take on two-seed Tennessee (13-2-3) on Friday in Knoxville.
Louisville finished tied for fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, led by junior Boroklynn Rivers, freshman Maisie Whitsett and sophomore Emina Ekic.
The team had a 6-4 record in the ACC, which produced 10 of the teams in the tournament. Louisville defeated rival Kentucky 1-0 back on Aug. 31.
Karen Ferguson-Dayes is the head coach of the Cardinals, and has taken five teams to NCAA tournament appearances.
Tickets are available for the game through allvols.com or by calling the Tennessee ticket office.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.