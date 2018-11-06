Video: Father lunges after man charged in 5-year-old daughter’s death

VANCOUVER, WA (KATU/CNN) - It was a dramatic day in court on Monday when 37-year-old Ryan Burge appeared for the first time.
He is accused of killing his former girlfriend's five-year-old daughter, Hartley Anderson.
Inside the courtroom on Monday, Hartley's aunt and grandfather were in the front row waiting for Burge to make his first appearance.
Burge said little as his former girlfriend, Hartley's mother, Nataasha, was sobbing from the seats.
The proceeding was suddenly interrupted when Hartley's father, Peter Anderson, lunged toward the bench.
He was quickly taken out by deputies, leading him away in handcuffs outside the courtroom.
Soon after, the hallway filled with supporters. Hartley's mother, overcome with emotion, was carried out of the courthouse.
The group gathered on the steps outside to comfort her.
Hartley was being taken of by Burge at the home on Friday, KVAL reported, where medical personnel found the girl unconscious and “bleeding badly” with severe head trauma.
Burge told police the girl injured herself having a tantrum.
She died later at a hospital, and medical personnel said her injuries couldn’t be self-inflicted.
Burge, who was charged with killing the five-year-old, is being held on $5 million bail.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
“I’ll never get to see her graduate from high school, be married or anything,” said Tim Luchau, the girl’s grandfather. “He took that from us. He took the joy we had with her away. I just hope the system works. I hope the system works.”
"We will be, every day when he's in court we will be here. We will be here in force," Luchau added.
"Until there is justice for Hartley," the girl’s uncle said.
Outside the courthouse, Lisa Balch put on a brave face passing out "Justice for Hartley" t-shirts and taking donations for the little girl's family.
"She was at our Halloween party at work on Wednesday, and I got my last hug from her. And it’s heartbreaking to see someone go through all this,” Balch said.
