Young voters turn out for midterm elections

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Young voters typically sit out the midterm elections, but it looks like this could be the year that they make their voices heard.
Think about how voting has changed over the years. Many years ago, there wasn’t talk of social media. Now, it’s a part of our everyday lives--and it could be a factor in voter turnout for young adults.
Ann Preston Radford, 19, was voting on Tuesday for the first time.
“I like went up there and I said ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’ and they said, ‘it’s okay, I’ll help you out,’” Radford said.
Less than 20% of 18- to 29-year-olds made it to the polls in the last midterm election. Forty percent of 18- to 29-year-olds said they will “definitely vote” in the 2018 midterm election, according to the Harvard Institute of Politics' national youth poll.
At UofL, several students WAVE 3 News spoke to took time out to vote.
"A lot of people going to vote today," UofL student Randall Dewitt, said. "Several of my classes were desolate."
"All the elections are important," UofL student James Burkes said. "Even if it's not the presidential election, there are still people underneath that are still making policies that will effect you."
Social media companies offered special features for Election Day too, so people could find voter information and share their experiences with friends--efforts that analysts think will encourage more young people to vote.
“Even though it’s just answering a little bubble and stuff, it still felt empowering and it felt like I’m making a difference,” UofL student Kenya Manley-Banks said. “Also, being African American a black woman, it even felt more empowering, because I have little cousins and brothers and sisters who look up to me to do this stuff, and I tell them, you need to do this when you turn 18, because you could be the next generation that does make a difference.”
Early and absentee voting among young adults aged 18-29 has also increased dramatically in several states.
