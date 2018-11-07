All-inclusive playground debuts in Jeffersontown’s Veterans Memorial Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Children of all ages and abilities have a new place to play with the completion of an all-inclusive playground Jeffersontown’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Planning for the playground started almost four years when Jeffersontown officials began an extensive, three-phase improvement project at Veterans Memorial Park. The all-inclusive playground is the first project to be introduced in what will be a wave of openings and unveilings at the park in the coming weeks and months.
“Jeffersontown prides itself on its strong sense of family and community, and this new playground demonstrates the emphasis we place on ensuring our city is a great place to raise your family,” Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said in a press release. “All of the Veterans Memorial Park improvements are designed to enhance our citizens’ quality of life. These efforts are yet another reflection of how Jeffersontown is the City of Options.”
The Jeffersontown City Council and Mayor Dieruf chose to invest in the all-inclusive playground because it is important that all children be able to play together.
“No matter what children’s physical abilities are, they will be able to have fun on this playground,” Dieruf said. “It’s important that no child should feel left out.”
Other improvements are under way at Veterans Memorial Park. The next to debut are a Veterans Memorial Plaza and Freedom Wall monument that commemorates the five branches of the U.S. military and honors the men and women who have served in the armed forces. A grand opening of Veterans Memorial Plaza and unveiling of Freedom Wall are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. at the park.
Copyright 2018 WAVE3 News. All rights reserved.