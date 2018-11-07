Andy Barr holds off Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s 6th District

(WAVE) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr on Tuesday night held on for a fourth term in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.
Barr outlasted political newcomer and Democratic former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath to claim the hotly-contested race and maintain the district that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.
Trump stumped for Barr last month, just a day before former Vice President Joe Biden headlined a rally in support of McGrath.
The final tally showed Barr with 51 percent of the vote, to McGrath’s 48 percent. The district was one that the Democrats had targeted in its push to reclaim the House. Although McGrath fell short in her rookie effort, most outlets had called the House in favor of the Democrats by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Barr urged voters to re-elect him for his “access and influence with this administration,” while McGrath countered with a message of “country over party.”
Late Tuesday night, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement about Barr’s win:
“I’d like to join with all of his supporters in congratulating my good friend Congressman Andy Barr on his reelection,” McConnell said. “Andy is a strong voice for Kentucky in Washington, and I am glad he’ll be back in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
