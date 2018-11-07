Car hits building in Clifton area

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car hit a building in the Clifton area of Louisville on Tuesday.
A call came in at 5:45 p.m. of a car running into a structure in the Clifton area of Hite and Brownsboro Road.
Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found that a car had struck a building, leaving a hole.
The driver of the car was transported to UofL Hospital.
Police are not sure yet if anyone was inside the building at the time the car hit.
The incident is under investigation.
